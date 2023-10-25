Barkley (elbow) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley hyperextended his left elbow in this past Sunday's win over the Commanders but continued to play through the issue on his way to 24 touches for 118 yards from scrimmage and one receiving touchdown on an 83 percent snap share. He told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com after the game that he'll "be alright," but the Giants nonetheless are capping Barkley's reps to kick off Week 8 prep. As a result, Barkley's status will be one to watch as the weekend draws closer to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets.