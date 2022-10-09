Barkley rushed the ball 13 times for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. He added three receptions on six targets for 36 yards.
Barkley left the game briefly late in the third quarter with a shoulder issue, but he didn't miss a significant amount of time. Despite the scare, Barkley dominated work out of the backfield and delivered several splash plays, highlighted by rushes of 41 and 40 yards. He capped off his day with a game-winning two-yard plunge into the end zone with just over six minutes remaining in the final quarter. Barkley now has at least 100 total yards or a touchdown in four of five games on the campaign.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Checks back into contest•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hurts shoulder in London•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Powers Giants' offense•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Shows off big-play ability•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Approaches 25 touches in win•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Leads team to win over Titans•