Giants' Saquon Barkley: Breaks off 39-yard run on first preseason touch
Barkley rushed five times for 43 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Thursday's 20-10 loss to the Browns in the preseason opener.
The hype surrounding Barkley coming into his first NFL action was almost as massive as his quads, and the second overall selection in this past draft didn't disappoint. He ripped off a 39-yard run on the game's very first offensive play, making a nice cut at the line of scrimmage before bursting up the sideline. The only criticism of Barkley's performance here was his tendency to bounce everything outside, as he won't simply be able to outrun linebackers at this level like he did in college. Jonathan Stewart also mixed in during the two drives played by New York's offensive starters, but the plodding veteran isn't much of a threat to Barkley's playing time.
