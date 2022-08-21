Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record doesn't expect Barkley to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals.
Though the bulk of the Giants' healthy first-team offense seem poised to appear in the contest, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, it looks like the team could be inclined to play it safe with Barkley. In that scenario, Antonio Williams is a candidate to start versus Cincinnati, with both Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell banged up.
