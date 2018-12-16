Barkley rushed for 31 yards on 14 carries, adding four receptions for 25 yards during Sunday's 17-0 loss to Tennessee.

Widely considered to be a generational talent before taking his first NFL snap, Barkley averaged 134.8 offensive yards per game through his first 13 appearances as a pro, never once dipping below 94 yards in any outing. That is, until he ran into the buzz saw that is the Titans defense, a unit that's held opponents to 14 or fewer points on six occasions this season. Barkley was completely neutralized by the Tennessee front seven, putting forth 56 total yards -- an output 40.4 percent beneath his previous career-low. His 2.2 yards per rush average an established a new career-worst, while he also continues a curious streak of ineffectiveness in the passing game as of late, compiling no more than 27 receiving yards over any of his past three outings, and failing to record a touchdown during that span (52.8 YPG through Week 12, with four receiving scores). The still incredibly reliable Barkley looks to rebound in Week 16 against Indianapolis, facing a Colts defense that entered Sunday allowing the second-most running back receptions this season (91).