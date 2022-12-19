Barkley rushed 18 times for 87 yards and touchdown while adding 33 receiving yards on five receptions (eight targets) in Sunday's 20-12 win over Washington.

Barkley was dealing with a neck injury last week, but that didn't stop him from putting the team on his back in a pivotal NFC East matchup. The star running back accounted for 42 percent of New York's offensive output and scored the team's lone offensive touchdown. This premier performance came at just the right time for many fantasy managers who are in the thick of the playoffs, as Barkley was banged up and averaged less than four yards per carry over his previous four contests. Expect the Giants to lean heavily on the 25-year-old when they take on the Vikings on Saturday.