Barkley carries the ball 14 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and caught eight of 10 targets for 49 yards in Saturday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The running back did everything he could to keep the Giants in the game, setting new season highs in catches and targets and tying things up at 24-24 with a 27-year TD run on fourth-and-2 with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, only for Greg Joseph to boot a 61-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. Barkley has topped 100 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games, a figure he's reached eight times in 15 contests, and he figures to be the focal point of the New York offense again in Week 17 against the Colts.