Barkley (shoulder) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Packers in London, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After exiting with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter with an apparent right shoulder injury, Barkley received some treatment in the locker room before returning for the Giants' ensuing drive. He immediately delivered an impressive 41-yard catch and run in his first snap back on offense, so fantasy managers may be able to breathe easy for now.