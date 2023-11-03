Barkley (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's contest in Las Vegas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley endured practice limitations during Week 9 prep due to a listed ankle injury, which likely was maintenance related due to the high-ankle sprain that sidelined him Weeks 3 through 5. With his status confirmed for Sunday, he'll be looking to continue a stretch in which he's been the only reliable offensive option for the Giants. Over the last three games, Barkley has piled up 344 yards from scrimmage and one receiving touchdown on 91 touches.