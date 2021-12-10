Barkley (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game in Los Angeles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley will face one of the league's worst run defenses and is probably healthier than the Giants' other key playmakers, but it's been tough sledding all year for both him and Devontae Booker, running behind a subpar O-line while also dealing with poor QB play. That's especially true with Daniel Jones (neck) out for at least one more week, though backup Mike Glennon (Q/concussion) at least is expected to play. Barkley's workload keeps him locked in as a starter in nearly any fantasy format, coming off 11 carries and nine targets on 75 percent snap share in last week's 20-9 loss at Miami.