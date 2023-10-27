Barkley (elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The lack of an injury designation isn't particularly surprising after Barkley was able to return to last Sunday's win over the Commanders after hyperextending his elbow during the contest. He finished the game with an 83 percent snap share and 24 touches, after handling 79 percent of snaps and 28 touches the week before in a loss to Buffalo in his first game back from an ankle injury. Barkley should be busy again this Sunday and will once again have quarterback Tyrod Taylor alongside him in the backfield rather than Daniel Jones (neck).