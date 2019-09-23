Giants' Saquon Barkley: Confident he can return quickly

Barkley remained upbeat after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, NJ.com's Matt Lombardo reports. "I'm not out for the season," Barkley said. "I'm going to do whatever I can to get back as quickly as possible."

Early reports suggest the running back suffered a high ankle sprain, with an MRI scheduled for Monday morning. Barkley used a boot and crutches after he was removed from the 32-31 win over Tampa Bay, doing his best to keep weight off the injured right leg. He compared the current injury to one that caused him to miss two games his freshman year at Penn State, but it's too early to say if the recovery timeline will be similar. Players often miss four weeks or more with high ankle sprains, so it appears Wayne Gallman has some busy days ahead.