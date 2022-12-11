The Giants deem Barkley (neck) to be "50/50" to play Sunday against the Eagles, with his availability coming down to pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barkley made a mid-week appearance on the Giants' injury report due to a neck issue, which limited his practice reps Thursday and Friday. The team tabbed him with a questionable designation for Week 14, but Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reported earlier Saturday that both team and player won't risk an aggravation of the injury if he's not ready to suit up. As such, Barkley is a true game-time decision in advance of Sunday's game, with his status to be revealed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the next running backs up for New York in the event Barkley ends up sidelined.