Barkley's representation "had conversations" with the Giants last week, and general manager Joe Schoen said the two sides will "circle up after the draft," Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Barkley was given the franchise tag by New York just before he was set to hit free agency, but he has yet to sign his franchise tender. As such, he hasn't participated in the team's team's offseason program and could potentially hold out if a long-term contract isn't agreed upon. The Giants took running back Eric Gray in the draft, but as a late fifth-round pick, it's unlikely that New York sees him as an immediate replacement for Barkley. There's a good chance that Barkley will suit up for the Giants this season, but there remains uncertainty about how far apart the team and the running back's representatives are on contract numbers.