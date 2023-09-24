Barkley (ankle) has "a chance" to get back on the field for the Giants' Week 4 game Oct. 2 versus the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Shortly after being ruled inactive ahead of Thursday's eventual 30-12 loss to the 49ers, Barkley acknowledged that he's dealing with a right high-ankle sprain. The Giants are viewing Barkley as week-to-week, and while an injury of this sort often keeps players out for multiple games, the running back should at least benefit from New York having a quasi-bye week due to the lengthy turnaround between its matchup with the 49ers this past Thursday and the matchup with the Seahawks, which falls on a Monday. The Giants will hold their first official Week 4 practice this coming Thursday, and if Barkley is able to take the field in at least a limited fashion, it would bode well for his chances of being ready to play by next Monday.