Barkley's new one-year, $10.1 million contract with the Giants does not include a "no franchise tag" clause, meaning he could be tagged again after the 2023 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barkley's new one-year deal is worth $10.1 million fully guaranteed, including a a $2 million signing bonus and $1 million of incentives for reaching the marks of 1,300 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 receptions, per Schefter. Effectively, the deal compensates Barkley the amount of the franchise tag while including $1 million in opportunities to outperform. He met all the specified incentive marks last season, except for 65 receptions (57 in 16 games). While New York could technically tag Barkley again next offseason, the team could also ultimately hesitate to further push the issue of the star running back's frustrations with his lack of a long-term deal. For the 2023 campaign, at least, Barkley is once again locked into a huge do-it-all workload as a focal point in the Giants' offense.