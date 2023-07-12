Barkley's availability for the Giants' Week 1 game against the Cowboys could be in jeopardy if he's unable to reach a long-term deal with New York by Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, a source told Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Though the Giants placed their franchise tag on Barkley earlier in the offseason, the star running back has yet to sign his $10.09 million tender while hoping to work out a new deal with the team. The two sides have thus far been at a stalemate in negotiations, however, making it uncertain if Barkley and the Giants will be able to come to terms on a contract within the next five days. The threat of a holdout into the regular season could be a tactic that enables Barkley to secure more favorable terms for a potential long-term contract before Monday's deadline arrives.