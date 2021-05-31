Barkley (knee) hasn't dealt with any setbacks since October surgery, but the Giants could still limit his workloads early in the season, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

With his ACL tear accompanied by meniscus and MCL damage, Barkley had to wait six weeks after the initial injury (Sept. 20) before undergoing surgery at the end of October. He's since resumed sprinting and jumping, but he won't participate in on-field work during the offseason program, and might not be available for the start of training camp. The Giants brought in a new crew of backup RBs this offseason, replacing Wayne Gallman (49ers) and Dion Lewis (free agent) with Devontae Booker, Corey Clement, Ryquell Armstead and Gary Brightwell (2021 sixth-round pick). Booker is most likely to benefit from extra touches if Barkley is brought along slowly come September.