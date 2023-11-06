Barkley finished with 16 carries for 90 yards and three receptions on four targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Raiders.

Barkley started Sunday's contest clear of any injury designations after battling ankle and elbow injuries in recent weeks. The Giants' superstar displayed his improved health by reaching triple digits in total yardage for the third consecutive week. Barkley has averaged 27.5 combined touches in four games since returning from shelf in Week 6, and he may be asked to carry a heavier load on offense after quarterback Daniel Jones (knee) was feared to have a torn ACL following the loss to Las Vegas. Expect the flailing Giants to lean on its star tailback in a road tilt against Dallas next Sunday.