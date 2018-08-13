The Giants are referring to Barkley's left hamstring issue as a "mild strain."

The team chose to address Barkley's status because he left practice early Monday after stretching out to make a catch. The running back's left leg was wrapped for the remainder of the session and subsequently examined. Per coach coach Pat Shurmur, the Giants plan to "be smart" with their prized rookie "as we move along here." His statement suggests that the team will employ a cautious approach, which likely foreshadows Barkley sitting out Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

