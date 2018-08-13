Giants' Saquon Barkley: Dealing with mild strain
The Giants are referring to Barkley's left hamstring issue as a "mild strain."
The team chose to address Barkley's status because he left practice early Monday after stretching out to make a catch. The running back's left leg was wrapped for the remainder of the session and subsequently examined. Per coach coach Pat Shurmur, the Giants plan to "be smart" with their prized rookie "as we move along here." His statement suggests that the team will employ a cautious approach, which likely foreshadows Barkley sitting out Friday's preseason game against the Lions.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Tight end Tiers 3.0
An injury to George Kittle didn't sink his spot on the latest version of Dave Richard's tight...
-
Is stacking receivers viable?
Should you consider taking two receivers from the same team? Heath Cummings will tell you.