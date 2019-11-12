Giants' Saquon Barkley: Dealing with shoulder injury

Barkley underwent an X-ray on his shoulder after Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley sat out Weeks 4 through 6 due to a high right ankle sprain. In four games in the meantime, he's been bottled up on the ground, posting increasingly worse YPC marks, with the nadir a 13-carry, one-yard performance versus the Jets. Despite the less-than-stellar work as a rusher, he's made his usual contributions through the air, averaging 5.5 catches for 46 yards per game. While his shoulder appears to be what's hindering him at the moment, Barkley will benefit from the Giants' Week 11 bye, with the team next taking the field Nov. 24 at Chicago.