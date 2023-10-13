Barkley (ankle) is listed as questionable for a matchup with the Bills on Sunday night, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Barkley appears truly questionable for a second straight week, and he'll be running behind the most injured offensive line in the league if he ends up playing. The Giants have ruled out three O-linemen and QB Daniel Jones (neck), with TE Darren Waller (groin) and three additional blockers deemed questionable. A late kickoff at 8:15 ET on Sunday further complicates matters for fantasy purposes given that Barkley may end up a game-time decision. Matt Breida dominated backfield work in the first two games Barkley missed, whereas Breida and Eric Gray operated in a near-50/50 split last Sunday in Miami.