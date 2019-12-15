Giants' Saquon Barkley: Delivers best game of season

Barkley rushed 24 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for 31 yards on five targets in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

Barkley doubled his season rushing touchdown total, converting from one yard out in the third quarter and adding a 10-yard score six seconds into the fourth. He also topped 100 yards on the ground for the first time since Week 2. Barkley hasn't lived up to his billing as an early first-round pick in most fantasy drafts, but all will be forgiven if he continues to shine when it matters most in the fantasy playoffs. He had a potential third rushing score vultured by Javorius Allen with the game out of hand late, but Barkley nonetheless delivered his best performance of the season. The second-year running back will look to build on this effort when the Giants visit Washington in Week 16.