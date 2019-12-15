Giants' Saquon Barkley: Delivers best game of season
Barkley rushed 24 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns while adding four catches for 31 yards on five targets in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.
Barkley doubled his season rushing touchdown total, converting from one yard out in the third quarter and adding a 10-yard score six seconds into the fourth. He also topped 100 yards on the ground for the first time since Week 2. Barkley hasn't lived up to his billing as an early first-round pick in most fantasy drafts, but all will be forgiven if he continues to shine when it matters most in the fantasy playoffs. He had a potential third rushing score vultured by Javorius Allen with the game out of hand late, but Barkley nonetheless delivered his best performance of the season. The second-year running back will look to build on this effort when the Giants visit Washington in Week 16.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Quiet against Eagles•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Tallies 115 yards in loss•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited in loss•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Not on Wednesday's report•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Plans on maintaining big workload•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Dealing with shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...