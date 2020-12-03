Barkley remains without a target return date from his October surgery to repair a torn ACL, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Barkley spoke to the media at length for the first time since his late-October surgery, providing details on the situation surrounding the injury. One item addressed was the reason he had to wait six weeks after his injury, explaining that it was necessary to have his MCL heal before going under the knife. Barkley added that he also had his meniscus repaired during the October procedure, and that aspect of his injury will delay the weight-bearing portion of his rehab a bit further. With all that in mind, Barkley expressed a great deal of confidence in himself despite failing to disclose whether or not he believes he'll be ready for the start of 2021. He elected not to discuss playing the season without a contract extension.