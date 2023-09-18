Barkley has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain following an MRI on Monday and isn't expected to play Thursday against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter says the injury is slated to sideline the superstar running back for three weeks and describes the sprain as "ordinary." While this isn't great news, it does appear Barkley avoided a serious injury and should be able to return relatively soon. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that Barkley is considered week-to-week moving forward.