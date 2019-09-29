Giants' Saquon Barkley: Ditches walking boot
Barkley (ankle) wasn't donning a walking boot after Sunday's 24-3 win against the Redskins, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Prior to Sunday's early slate of games, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reported Barkley has told those in the know that he'll be able to beat his recovery timetable from a high right ankle sprain. Ultimately, the decision isn't Barkley's to be made, and while it's a positive sign that he's already out of the boot, the Giants still expect him to miss another 5-to-7 weeks of action. As long as he's sidelined, the team will entrust the backfield to Wayne Gallman, who ripped off 118 yards from scrimmage and two TDs on 24 touches Week 4.
