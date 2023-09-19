Barkley (ankle) was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley's DNP marks his second straight to start the week after injuring his right ankle in Sunday's 31-28 victory over the Cardinals. An MRI on Monday revealed an "ordinary" sprain, and head coach Brian Daboll has not ruled him out from playing Thursday against the 49ers. He appears to be trending towards a game-time decision, but the more clarity will come as the week progresses. Matt Breida would likely step into the No. 1 role in the Giants' backfield should Barkely ultimately not get the green light.