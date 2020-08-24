Barkley (undisclosed) "limped off the field" after attempting to break a tackle during 11-on-11 drills Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. The running did return to the field afterward, but was held out of the last two periods of practice.

Given that Barkley rejoined his teammates, this appears to be a minor issue, though we'll revisit his status to see if he's able to practice fully the next time the Giants convene. Barkley, the team's undisputed top back, approaches the 2020 campaign as one of the top-ranked players in fantasy football, part of an elite running back tier that also includes Christian McCaffrey and Ezekiel Elliott.