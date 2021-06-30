Barkley's (knee) recent rehab work has included agility drills on sand.
Barkley wasn't available for OTAs or June minicamp, and he told reporters June 9 that he couldn't guarantee he'd be ready for Week 1 against the Broncos. However, his rehab from late-October surgery seems to be coming along on schedule, with Barkley able to run, jump and cut at what appears to be full speed. Even if he isn't cleared for the start of training camp, he should make it on to the practice field at some point this summer. The Giants added Devontae Booker, Corey Clement and Gary Brightwell (sixth-round pick) this offseason, replacing last year's post-Barkley backfield crew of Wayne Gallman (49ers), Dion Lewis (FA) and Devonta Freeman (FA).
