Barkley (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Head coach Brian Daboll left open the door Saturday for Barkley to make a quick return despite a reported high-ankle sprain, but it appears as if the Pro Bowl back will not play Monday after a smattering of LP tags throughout the week. As a result, Matt Breida figures to be set up for a prominent role against a vulnerable Panthers defense, with Gary Brightwell likely also mixing into the rotation.