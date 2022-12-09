Barkley (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley will carry a designation into the weekend after the neck issue rendered him a limited participant in practices Thursday or Friday. Though head coach Brian Daboll wasn't willing to guarantee Barkley's availability for the Week 14 game when he addressed the matter Friday, both Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News and Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com expect the running back to play through the injury after he didn't appear to be working out with any discomfort in the portion of practice that was open to the media. If Barkley's condition takes a turn for the worse and the Giants decide to hold him out or scale back his workload Sunday, Matt Breida would likely be the next man up for work out of the backfield.