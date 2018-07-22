Giants' Saquon Barkley: Earns fully guaranteed contract

Barkley signed a four-year, $31.2 million fully guaranteed contract with the Giants on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barkley also walked away with a $20.76 million signing bonus, including a $15 million check paid immediately. It's an enormous amount of money for any rookie, but Barkley isn't just any rookie. He's widely considered a generational talent. The 21-year-old phenom from Penn State can attack defenses with both rushing and receiving. Barkley generated 2,767 rushing yards and 1,034 receiving yards, while racking up 43 total touchdowns in his last two collegiate seasons. He topped his resume off with staggering numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, including a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, a 41-inch vertical jump and 29 reps on the bench press. Add that to a 6-foot, 233-pound frame and you have a top-tier talent on a roster that desperately needs a spark. Don't expect Barkley to be hanging around in fantasy drafts too long.

