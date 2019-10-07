Giants' Saquon Barkley: Estimated as limited participant

Barkley (ankle) was projected to be a limited practice participant Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The Giants didn't have practice due to the short week of preparation for Thursday's game against the Patriots, but it's still a good sign that Barkley was estimated to participate in some capacity. The 22-year-old was also a limited participant Friday and has apparently been targeting Thursday's game for his return from the right ankle sprain.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories