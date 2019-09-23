Giants' Saquon Barkley: Expected to miss time

The Giants (ankle) reportedly expect to be without Barkley for the next several weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the running back -- who was in a walking boot and using crutches after exiting Week 3's game -- is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. There's no official confirmation of this diagnosis yet, but those who had been rolling with Barkley are advised to line up a replacement, with an obvious option on that front being his top backup, Wayne Gallman.

