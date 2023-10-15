Barkley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but the Giants are "optimistic" and "hopeful" about him being able to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Barkley is similarly optimistic that he'll be able to return to the lineup after missing the past three games with a right high-ankle sprain. The Giants are cognizant of not wanting to push Barkley and risking a setback, so a final decision on his availability may not be made until he completes a pregame workout. The Giants and Bills are playing in the Sunday night game in Week 6, so official word on Barkley's status won't arrive until both teams release their inactive lists 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. Matt Breida and Eric Gray would move into reduced roles out of the Giants backfield if Barkley is cleared to play Sunday.