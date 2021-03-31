Giants co-owner John Mara said Wednesday that the team is "not in any hurry" to extend Barkley (knee) a long-term extension, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Mara also said that he hopes Barkley is a "Giant for life" and that he's fully confident the star running back will return to full health, but this is nonetheless a murky situation. According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, general manager Dave Gettleman said recently that Barkley's injuries have complicated the team's looming decision about whether to pick up his fifth-year option, a choice that will need to be made this spring. Barkley has undeniably been slowed by injury ever since winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018, and in 2020 he had just 19 carries for 34 yards in two contests before tearing his right ACL. All recent news regarding Barkley's recovery process has at least been positive, so it's difficult to imagine New York simply letting him walk after 2021. However, it's also worth noting that under the new CBA all fifth-year options are fully guaranteed upon being exercised, which could be the causing the Giants to be more cautious after spending heavily in free agency.