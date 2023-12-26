Barkley rushed the ball 23 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-25 loss to the Eagles. He added three receptions on six targets for four yards, and he also rushed in a two-point conversion.

The Giants' offense was particularly reliant on Barkley, and he reached 20 rushing attempts for the second time in his last three games. He wasn't particularly efficient in the tough matchup, as his longest gain went for only 12 yards, and he was held to two yards or fewer on 13 of his attempts. Nevertheless, he ended up with a solid fantasy performance thanks to his seven-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Even in the poor New York offense, Barkley has topped 80 rushing yards in half of his 12 games this season and needs only 123 more yards on the ground to reach 1,000 for the campaign.