Giants' Saquon Barkley: Finds end zone in defeat
Barkley rushed 14 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and caught nine of 10 targets for 51 receiving yards in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Falcons. He also successfully ran in a two-point conversion.
Barkley once again saw plenty of touches, particularly as quarterback Eli Manning's regular check-down target. In fact, Barkley has now caught nine passes in back-to-back games, even though his 51 yards Monday tied a season low in efficiency at 5.7 yards per grab. The rookie's 3.1 yards per rush weren't very good either, but despite playing behind subpar protection, Barkley once again managed to find the end zone, scoring from two yards out in the fourth quarter. Through seven games, Barkley has now racked up seven scores, and will look to add to his tally in Week 8 versus the Redskins.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Monster game in blowout loss•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Injury not a concern•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hurts back in midst of big game•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Huge game, injury likely not serious•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Scores touchdown•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another strong game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?