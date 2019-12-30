Giants' Saquon Barkley: Finds end zone in finale
Barkley carried the ball 17 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Eagles.
Most of his production came on a 68-yard TD run late in the third quarter that proved to be the final points of the season for the Giants. Barkley had a strong finish to 2019, gaining 539 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns over the final three games, and on the season he amassed 1,003 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground while catching 52 of 73 targets for 438 yards and two more scores despite missing three games with an ankle injury. Assuming he can stay healthy next year, expect Barkley to put together numbers more like his dynamic rookie season, especially if Daniel Jones continues to develop and prevents defenses from being able to stack the box.
