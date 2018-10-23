Giants' Saquon Barkley: Finds end zone in loss
Barkley rushed 14 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and caught nine of 10 targets for 51 receiving yards in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Falcons. He also successfully ran in a two-point conversion.
Barkley once again saw plenty of touches, particularly as quarterback Eli Manning's regular check-down target. In fact, Barkley has now caught nine passes in back-to-back games, even though his 51 yards Monday tied a season low in efficiency at 5.7 yards per grab. The rookie's 3.1 yards per rush weren't very good either, but despite playing behind subpar protection, Barkley once again managed to find the end zone, scoring from two yards out in the fourth quarter. Through seven games, Barkley has now racked up seven scores, and will look to add to his tally in Week 8 versus the Redskins.
