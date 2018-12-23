Barkley rushed 21 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and caught five of seven targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Barkley rushed off the left end to get the scoring started on the day with a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter. It was fortunate for his fantasy owners, as he turned in a second straight dud from a yardage standpoint. The rookie standout will look to get back to his usual ways at home Week 17 against a Dallas defense likely to rest many of its starters after already having clinched the NFC East.