Barkley rushed 11 times for 28 yards and caught 14 of 16 targets for 80 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cowboys.

While it wasn't the most efficient outing we've ever seen, fantasy owners need to be happy with the fact that the Giants found many ways to get Barkley the ball despite New York trailing almost the entire game. In fact, Wayne Gallman was only used to siphon one target away all night and Barkley ultimately finished the day having paced his team in most receiving categories by a comfortable margin. The rookie's fantasy stock is dampened by the Giants' general inability to move the ball, but Barkley's still being given one of the heaviest workloads among all running backs across the league and will nonetheless remain an elite fantasy option at his position.