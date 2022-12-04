Barkley rushed 18 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured all five targets for 18 yards in the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders on Sunday.

Barkley had to work for every yard on the ground as his rushing line clearly indicates, but he was still able to put together a solid fantasy day thanks to volume and a 13-yard rushing touchdown just before the halfway point of the second quarter. Barkley has been under the 100-yard mark in three straight games, ,but he has multiple catches in three consecutive contests and rushing scores in four of his last five going into a Week 14 home showdown against the Eagles.