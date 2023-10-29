Barkley rushed 36 times for 128 yards and caught three of five targets for zero yards in Sunday's 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets.

Barkley was already the focal point of the offense, but the Giants leaned even more heavily on the running back after undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito took over under center in the second quarter following Tyrod Taylor's (ribs) exit. A 34-yard Barkley run, coupled with a pair of unnecessary roughness calls on the Jets defense, set up DeVito's six-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which gave the Giants a 10-7 lead. Barkley would have a high touch floor if DeVito remains under center in Week 9 against the Raiders, but New York's entire offense would have a far higher ceiling if either Daniel Jones (neck) or Taylor is cleared to return by then.