Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Barkley (ankle) is set to take part in individual work during Thursday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Daboll didn't specify whether Barkley's activity will be enough to constitute limited participation in practice, but clarity on that front will arrive when the Giants release their first Week 4 injury report later Thursday. Barkley hasn't practiced in any fashion since suffering a right high-ankle sprain late in the Giants' Week 2 win over the Cardinals. The star running back appears to be making steady progress in his recovery, however, and if he's able to ramp up the intensity of his workouts over the next few days, he could have a chance at being available for Monday's game against the Seahawks.