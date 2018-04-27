Giants' Saquon Barkley: Giants select second overall
The Giants selected Barkley in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, second overall.
Running back is a devalued position in the NFL, but Barkley possesses such a rare set of traits that the Giants were eager to make an exception and select him second overall despite the availability of several high-grade quarterback prospects. The selection confirms what the Giants have said all offseason -- they're committed to Eli Manning for 2018 and maybe beyond. At 6-feet, 233 pounds, Barkley has the build of a bruiser yet the speed (4.40-second 40) and elusiveness that many third-down backs would envy. Indeed, aside from his unusual combination of size and athleticism, Barkley's most novel trait is his elite pass-catching upside. Todd Gurley provided a nice blueprint last year of what Barkley might be capable of, and the fact that he totaled 632 receiving yards in 13 games last year gives reason to think he'll be a monstrous producer from scrimmage in the NFL. He finished his Penn State career with 3,843 yards (5.7 YPC) and 43 touchdowns rushing, as well as 102 reception for 1,195 yards and eight touchdowns in 38 games. He should be a three-down workhorse for the Giants beginning in Week 1, and it might not be often that he falls into the second round of fantasy drafts.
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
The Browns end the suspense by making Baker Mayfield the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Dave...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...