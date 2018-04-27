Giants' Saquon Barkley: Giants select second overall

The Giants selected Barkley in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, second overall.

Running back is a devalued position in the NFL, but Barkley possesses such a rare set of traits that the Giants were eager to make an exception and select him second overall despite the availability of several high-grade quarterback prospects. The selection confirms what the Giants have said all offseason -- they're committed to Eli Manning for 2018 and maybe beyond. At 6-feet, 233 pounds, Barkley has the build of a bruiser yet the speed (4.40-second 40) and elusiveness that many third-down backs would envy. Indeed, aside from his unusual combination of size and athleticism, Barkley's most novel trait is his elite pass-catching upside. Todd Gurley provided a nice blueprint last year of what Barkley might be capable of, and the fact that he totaled 632 receiving yards in 13 games last year gives reason to think he'll be a monstrous producer from scrimmage in the NFL. He finished his Penn State career with 3,843 yards (5.7 YPC) and 43 touchdowns rushing, as well as 102 reception for 1,195 yards and eight touchdowns in 38 games. He should be a three-down workhorse for the Giants beginning in Week 1, and it might not be often that he falls into the second round of fantasy drafts.