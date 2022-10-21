Barkley (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley played through the same injury last week and took 25 touches for 95 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Ravens. He'll again serve as the centerpiece of the Giants offense, entering Week 7 with averages of 19.8 carries and 4.3 targets per game.