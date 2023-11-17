Barkley (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Washington, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Barkley was a limited participant Wednesday through Friday, with the Giants continuing to manage his practice workloads ever since he returned from a high-ankle sprain for Week 6. It's been a much different story on gamedays; he's averaged 22.0 carries and 4.2 targets on 53.2 snaps the past five weeks, serving as the engine of an otherwise dysfunctional offense that's now down to third-string QB Tommy DeVito.