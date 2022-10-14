Barkley (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday.

The right shoulder injury Barkley suffered in the third quarter of last Sunday's win over the Packers in London knocked the running back out of the game for a spell in the third quarter, but he returned for the Giants' subsequent possession in the fourth quarter and delivered a 41-yard reception and a short touchdown plunge on the drive. Barkley's limitations in practice this week suggest that he might not be 100 percent recovered from the shoulder issue, but it's also possible the Giants may just have wanted to give him some extra maintenance. Regardless, Barkley is on track to play this weekend, and the shoulder issue isn't expected to dramatically affect him from a performance or workload standpoint.