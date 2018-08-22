Giants' Saquon Barkley: Hamstring feeling good
Barkley relayed Wednesday that his hamstring "feels pretty good."
"I've been moving pretty well," the running back noted after practicing Wednesday in a limited fashion. "I don't want any setbacks at all and that's why I'm following the game plan." Said game plan probably means that Barkley will be held out of Friday's preseason game against the Jets, but the first-rounder's Week 1 availability does not appear to be in any danger.
